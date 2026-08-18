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NFL

2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 13 with a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Read the rest of this article for details on the team's full schedule. For details on the Baltimore Ravens, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, check out the below article.

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Ravens' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ ColtsRavens (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETSaints-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ETCowboysRavens (-2.5) | O/U: 50.5Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilCBS/Paramount+
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETTitans-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Browns-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ETBengals-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS

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