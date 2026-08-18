NFL
2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 13 with a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Read the rest of this article for details on the team's full schedule. For details on the Baltimore Ravens, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, check out the below article.
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Ravens' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Colts
|Ravens (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Saints
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|Ravens (-2.5) | O/U: 50.5
|Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|CBS/Paramount+
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS