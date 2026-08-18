2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 NFL schedule starts on Sept. 13 with a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Read the rest of this article for details on the team's full schedule. For details on the Baltimore Ravens, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, check out the below article.

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Ravens' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Colts Ravens (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Saints - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET Cowboys Ravens (-2.5) | O/U: 50.5 Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil CBS/Paramount+ Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Titans - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia NBC/Peacock Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Browns - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET Bengals - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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