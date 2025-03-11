NCAAB
2025 American Conference Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The American Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
American Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
American Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 12th
- Second Round: March 13th
- Quarterfinals: March 14th
- Semifinals: March 15th
- Championship: March 16th
American Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest American Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
AAC Tournament Winner 2025
Memphis
North Texas
UAB
Florida Atlantic
Tulane
Temple
Wichita State
East Carolina
UTSA
South Florida
Rice
Charlotte
Tulsa
