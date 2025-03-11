2025 American Conference Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The American Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

American Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

American Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12th

Second Round: March 13th

Quarterfinals: March 14th

Semifinals: March 15th

Championship: March 16th

American Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest American Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

AAC Tournament Winner 2025 AAC Tournament Winner 2025 Memphis +105 North Texas +240 UAB +600 Florida Atlantic +1200 Tulane +2000 Temple +3200 Wichita State +4000 East Carolina +5000 UTSA +10000 South Florida +13000 Rice +19000 Charlotte +30000 Tulsa +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

