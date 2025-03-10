NCAAB
2025 ACC Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The ACC Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
ACC Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
ACC Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 11th
- Second Round: March 12th
- Quarterfinals: March 13th
- Semifinals: March 14th
- Championship: March 15th
ACC Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest ACC Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
ACC Tournament Winner 2025
Duke
Clemson
Louisville
North Carolina
SMU
Wake Forest
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Syracuse
Georgia Tech
Virginia
Virginia Tech
California
Notre Dame
Florida State
