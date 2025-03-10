2025 ACC Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The ACC Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

ACC Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

ACC Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 11th

Second Round: March 12th

Quarterfinals: March 13th

Semifinals: March 14th

Championship: March 15th

ACC Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest ACC Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

ACC Tournament Winner 2025 ACC Tournament Winner 2025 Duke -340 Clemson +650 Louisville +700 North Carolina +2800 SMU +6500 Wake Forest +8500 Pittsburgh +24000 Stanford +24000 Syracuse +25000 Georgia Tech +25000 Virginia +25000 Virginia Tech +25000 California +25000 Notre Dame +25000 Florida State +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

