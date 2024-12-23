FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Standings During Week 16

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Standings During Week 16

There's just three weeks until the NFL postseason begins and the fate of many teams has already been decided.

Some have clinched a spot in the playoffs, while others have been eliminated from postseason contention and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation.

Has your favorite team made the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

Eight teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs. Those are:

AFC

NFC

That said, the rest of the teams on this bracket have a high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of December 23rd.

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

  • Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
  • Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
  • AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
  • Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl below:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup