2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Standings During Week 16

There's just three weeks until the NFL postseason begins and the fate of many teams has already been decided.

Some have clinched a spot in the playoffs, while others have been eliminated from postseason contention and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation.

Has your favorite team made the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

Eight teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs. Those are:

AFC

NFC

That said, the rest of the teams on this bracket have a high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of December 23rd.

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

