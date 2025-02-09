2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 2/9/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Lane Hutson Shots on Goal Tampa Bay Lightning Feb 9 6:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens have a monkey to get off their back, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are the unfortunate recipients. The Habs due for an offensive breakthrough, and we’re expecting them to get production out of every part of their roster on Sunday afternoon.

One player who is expected to have a bounce back effort is Lane Hutson. The rookie sensation was held quiet on Saturday, recording no points and a -2 rating in the loss. However, the Habs’ blueliner has been firing at will lately and is poised to eclipse two shots for the fifth time in seven games.

Hutson is among the most frequently used skaters in Montreal. His 22:32 minutes of ice time per game ranks second only to Mike Matheson while Hutson’s 2:44 on the power play is tops among defenseman. Further, the Habs are well aware of Hutson’s offensive ceiling, starting him in the attacking zone 67.3% of the time.

The betting market isn’t optimistic about Hutson’s chances of going over 1.5 shots, but our analysis supports otherwise. This is a top value play for sharp bettors.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Washington Capitals

Nick Schmaltz Total Goals Utah Hockey Club Feb 9 5:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Granted, Nick Schmaltz isn’t the most prolific goal scorer are on the Utah Hockey Club. Still, there are several key metrics pointing toward an increase in scoring for the 28-year-old centerman, starting with Sunday’s clash versus the Washington Capitals.

Schmaltz is a catalyst on Utah’s top line, while also playing on the right wing of the top power play unit. He’s used that time to accumulate 41 points in 54 games, albeit with only 11 goals.

Therein, lies part of the issue. Schmaltz has a career 13.6% shooting percentage, but is operating more than four points below that, scoring on 9.3% of goals this season. That decrease is contraindicated in his underlying metrics as Schmaltz is averaging a career-best 4.3 high-danger and 10.5 scoring chances per game.

As productive as he’s been, we’re anticipating more goals from Schmaltz in the latter part of the campaign. At +360, that leaves a significant edge for bettors looking to back him in the any time goalscorer market.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



