2 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/25/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Goaltending has been a bit of an issue for the Edmonton Oilers lately. Still, that doesn’t diminish their ongoing analytics success, which will eventually start to pay off. At the current betting odds, we’re betting that begins tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa has been completely out-gunned over its recent sample, getting outplayed in four straight and seven of nine. Their defensive systems are entirely broken, with their last three opponents eclipsing 10 high-danger chances and averaging 15.0 per game. More concerningly, Tampa has mustered just 8.3 quality chances in the attacking zone.

Edmonton is more than capable of exploiting those vulnerabilities. The Oilers average the second-most high-danger opportunities per game, coming in at a robust 10.0. However, we also have the Pacific Division contenders earmarked for positive regression. They’re averaging just 7.5 quality chances per game over their last four, which could be a sign of 4 Nations fatigue from their top players.

The Oilers are due for an offensive breakout, which should come against the defensively irresponsible Lightning.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The latest chapter in the Battle of Pennsylvania goes down on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in what should be another heated installment of this Metropolitan Division rivalry. Philadelphia is out in front, but that could be misplaced confidence from the betting market.

Inconsistent efforts continue to plague the Flyers. Philadelphia has been outplayed in three of its last five, usually with suspect defensive zone coverage. Over that stretch, all but two of those foes have hit at least 11 high-danger chances, with the Flyers getting out-chanced in each of those contests. Moreover, the Flyers are averaging just 8.0 high-danger and 19.4 scoring opportunities per game, yielding just 10 goals at five-on-five across that five-game sample.

Pittsburgh’s biggest vulnerability is its goaltending, but the Flyers don’t possess the personnel or schemes to take advantage. Otherwise, the Pens remain one of the most productive offensive teams in the NHL. They’ve out-chanced their opponents in four straight while averaging 14.0 high-danger chances per game.

This is an ideal spot to back the underdog Penguins. Analytically, they’re a superior club, and we expect them to prove that in the City of Brotherly Love.

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues

Two fringe playoff teams take to the ice and will be looking to bolster their postseason chances. The St. Louis Blues are hovering at the .500 mark, losing ground over the past few weeks. The Seattle Kraken haven’t fared much better, dropping six of their past 10. Still, the Blues have an analytics advantage that should shine on home ice.

Seattle’s metrics are floundering. The NHL’s latest expansion franchise ranks fourth-worst in expected goals-for rating this season, and its production metrics look worse over its recent sample. Seattle has been out-chanced in scoring chances in four of its last five while failing to produce more high-danger opportunities in each one of those contests. That ineffective offensive standard is unlikely to improve versus the Blues.

Few teams play with the same kind of defensive resolve as St. Louis. The Blues have limited their past three opponents to a combined 15 quality chances for a paltry average of 5.0 per game. That’s been their usual standard as just two of the Blues' last 15 opponents have hit double-digits. Plus, at the other end, the Blues still have some elite finishers in their lineup, as evidenced by their respectable shooting percentage of 8.8% at five-on-five.

St. Louis’ defensive structure should withstand an underwhelming Kraken attack. Combined with the Blues' scoring prowess, which includes 11 goals over their previous three contests, we give the edge to the Blues on Tuesday night.

