3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Rams at Seahawks

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Rams at Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rashid Shaheed +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

There is a known flaw in my anytime touchdown model in that it doesn't project return touchdowns. I ain't got the time to track each team's kick and punt returners, so I project just rushing and receiving touchdowns.

It still shows value in Rashid Shaheed even though those things are at least a minor aspect of his appeal.

That may feel like it's overselling things after Shaheed had a kickoff return touchdown two weeks ago. But he's clearly someone who can house either a kick or a punt, and those little edges do matter when we're trying to find value in such a mainstream market.

The reason I'm on Shaheed even without that is his offensive role is on the rise. He had a post-trade-high seven targets last week, three of which were more than 15 yards downfield, his second straight game hitting that mark. He also had a target in the red zone.

Eventually, Shaheed and Sam Darnold are going to connect on a bomb and remind us why the Seahawks targeted him at the deadline. Between that, the other targets, and his gadgety rush attempts, I've got Shaheed's anytime touchdown odds at +320 even without adding in his return abilities. It makes sense to look his way even in a potential low-scoring game.

Konata Mumpfield - Receiving Yds Konata Mumpfield Over Dec 19 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's true that the Rams are likely to run a bunch of three-tight-end sets tonight without Davante Adams.

Is that enough to justify having all three tight ends with higher receiving yardage props than Konata Mumpfield? I'd lean toward no.

Last week, even with Adams playing most of the game, Mumpfield still ran a route on 18 of 41 drop backs, third among receivers behind Adams and Puka Nacua. He seemed to be ahead of both Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell.

The Rams' coaching staff has hyped up Mumpfield this week, increasing the odds that he is out there alongside Nacua in two-receiver sets. That alone could be enough to push him above this low benchmark.

I don't mind buying into the tight ends, given the likely personnel packages, but Mumpfield is my preferred target as things stand.

Matthew Stafford - Longest Pass Matthew Stafford Under Dec 19 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even though I'm on Mumpfield and Shaheed, the overall tenor of this game is low-scoring. There are 18 mph winds and rain the forecast, pushing down expectations across the board. That impacts Matthew Stafford in this market.

The other factor is Adams' absence. Adams has 39.1% of the team's deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield) on the season, and Nacua is the only other guy above 12.4%. These big personnel packages aren't really built for explosives, even if Terrance Ferguson does have juice.

If it were just the rain or just Adams' absence, this would be a pass for me. But stacking those two impediments together puts me on the under.

