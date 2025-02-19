2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Missouri

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

After No. 4 Alabama's seven-game winning streak was snapped last Saturday against No. 1 Auburn, they're tasked with another tough test against No. 15 Missouri. Following back-to-back losses, the Tigers have stacked two straight wins by an average margin of 18.5 points per game. The Crimson Tide are second in the SEC while Missouri is looking to work its way up standings (currently fifth). Which team will gain momentum in college basketball's best conference?

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Alabama-Missouri.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Alabama at Missouri Betting Picks

Two top 10 offenses meet in this matchup, suggesting a ton of points ahead (171.5 total). Alabama is dealing with a pair of injuries as forwards Clifford Omoruyi (questionable) and Derrion Reid (doubtful) have unknown status.

Omoruyi could be the one to watch as he leads the Tide with a 2.75 Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR) -- per EvanMiya. Meanwhile, Missouri likes to live around the rim by ranking in the 99th percentile of dunk shot distribution and the 60th percentile of close twos shot distribution.

Injuries could open up a path for the Tigers to score, and their defense has a nice matchup despite ranking 40th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama leans on the three-ball by holding a 46.5% three-point shot distribution (91st percentile) while attempting 29.6 threes (98th percentile) and making 10.0 threes per contest (95th percentile).

Missouri is stingy on the perimeter, surrendering 7.2 three-point makes (68th percentile) and 21.4 three-point attempts per game (68th percentile). This is capped by the Tigers sitting in the 65th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed.

Turnovers should be a worry for the Crimson Tide, as well. They average 13.2 turnovers per game (21st percentile), and Missouri forces 14.5 turnovers per contest (92nd percentile).

With an advantage in the possession battle, I like the Tigers to cover. Bart Torvik's game projections also have Missouri winning 88-86, pointing to the cover.

When facing wing guards in SEC play, Alabama allows 16.4 points per 40 minutes to the position (fifth-most in conference). Wing guards are also shooting a blistering 40.4% from three in conference play against the Crimson Tide.

Tamar Bates -- Missouri's leading scorer at 13.4 PPG -- fits this target. Among the Tigers' guards, he can get to the basket too by taking 31.3% of his shots around the rim while 23.0% are labeled "other twos" by Bart Torvik. He has the ability to take advantage of some of Alabama's frontcourt injuries, and Bates takes 45.7% of his field goal attempts from three.

Over his last six games, Bates has made at least two three-pointers five times. He's also averaged 2.5 made threes per game during the span. Chris Youngblood is a likely matchup for Bates, and he touts a concerning 0.76 DBPR.

This is a good matchup across the board for Bates. Considering his recent three-point production, getting plus odds is something I can't pass on.

