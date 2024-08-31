Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 12:16 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (79-56) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-68)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | STL: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | STL: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-2, 9.68 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 7-6, 4.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (0-2) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (7-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Warren's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Cardinals have a 10-13-0 ATS record in Gibson's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 6-5 in Gibson's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.8%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -168 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +116 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -140.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Cardinals on August 31, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 58, or 56.3%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 29-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 132 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 67-65-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 31-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 2-8 (20%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-67-2).

The Cardinals have covered 47.7% of their games this season, going 62-68-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.464), slugging percentage (.725) and total hits (156) this season. He has a .331 batting average.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Juan Soto is hitting .293 with 26 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks, while slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .422.

His batting average ranks 14th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Jazz Chisholm has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.325/.451.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 129 hits. He's batting .280 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 44th in slugging.

Burleson brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, six walks and two RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .270. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan is batting .263 with 28 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.

Masyn Winn leads his team with a .333 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .426 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/30/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2023: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2022: 12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2022: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2022: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

