Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG

The New York Knicks (22-10) are heavily favored (-11.5) to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG. The point total in the matchup is 229.5.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11.5 229.5 -592 +440

Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (78.8%)

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 16 times in 32 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 29 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 29 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 15 of 29 opportunities (51.7%).

When playing at home, New York owns the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.500).

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (64.3%) than away games (55.6%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (7-9-0) than away (4-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over eight of 16 times at home (50%), and seven of 13 away (53.8%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.5 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.5 points, 3 boards and 7.7 assists.

Josh Hart averages 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 58.2% from the floor (eighth in NBA) and 38.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples.

The Wizards receive 13.6 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Wizards get 11.5 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Wizards get 11.4 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 40.1% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.