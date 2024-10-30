Wizards vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4.5 -110 -110 234.5 -110 -110 -198 +166

Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (59.5%)

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks put together a 29-53-0 ATS record last year.

The Wizards' ATS record as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater was 30-33-3 last year.

The Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 45 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Wizards games last year, 43 hit the over.

Atlanta covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games last season. Atlanta covered 15 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 14 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

Last year, Washington was 14-25-2 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it was 23-17-1 ATS (.561).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averaged 25.7 points last season, plus 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists.

Per game, Bogdan Bogdanovic posted 16.9 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 57.1% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Johnson averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma recorded 22.2 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 12.2 points, 2.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Corey Kispert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Saddiq Bey posted 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

