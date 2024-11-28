Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-118) | Jacksonville State: (-102)

Western Kentucky: (-118) | Jacksonville State: (-102) Spread: Western Kentucky: -1.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky: -1.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

Western Kentucky owns an ATS record of 3-3 as 1.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been five Western Kentucky games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Jacksonville State has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Jacksonville State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, seven of Jacksonville State's 11 games have hit the over.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (52.7%)

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is the underdog by 1.5 points against Western Kentucky. Jacksonville State is -110 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -110.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

Western Kentucky versus Jacksonville State on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Jacksonville State is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -118 favorite.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 27.4 73 22.6 46 54.9 11 Jacksonville State 37.1 14 27.7 86 57.4 11

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State analysis on FanDuel Research.