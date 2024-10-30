Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Warriors vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports

The Golden State Warriors (3-1) are favored by 3 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-2) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total for the matchup is 219.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3 -110 -110 219.5 -110 -110 -158 +134

Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (57.4%)

Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Warriors compiled a 42-38-2 record against the spread last season.

The Pelicans went 15-7-1 as underdogs of 3 points or more last year.

Warriors games went over the point total 42 out of 82 times last season.

The Pelicans had 37 of their 82 games hit the over last year.

Against the spread last season, Golden State performed worse when played at home, covering 15 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans had a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 20-20-0 record) than on the road (.571, 24-16-2).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also sank 45% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.8 triples (first in league).

Last season, Jonathan Kuminga recorded an average of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He made 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Brandin Podziemski recorded 9.2 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Andrew Wiggins posted 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pelicans Leaders

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Zion Williamson posted 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists last season, shooting 57% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram recorded 20.8 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Herbert Jones posted 11 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.