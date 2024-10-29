Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 29

Warriors vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (2-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 217.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2.5 -110 -110 217 -110 -110 -148 +126

Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (56.1%)

Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans put together a 44-36-2 ATS record last year.

The Warriors went 12-6-1 as underdogs of 2.5 points or more last season.

Pelicans games hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 42 of the Warriors' 82 games went over the point total.

When playing at home last season, New Orleans owned a worse record against the spread (20-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-16-2).

Golden State was better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (15-24-2) last year.

Pelicans Leaders

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He also sank 45.9% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Zion Williamson recorded 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram recorded 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He also made 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He made 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.6 treys (third in league).

Herbert Jones' stats last season included 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He made 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry recorded 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 45% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with 4.8 made treys per contest (first in league).

Jonathan Kuminga put up 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists last year, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Buddy Hield averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski collected 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

