Warriors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-4) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-15) on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Chase Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 230.5 -194 +162

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (51.1%)

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 22 times in 31 games with a set spread.

In the Warriors' 31 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 20 times this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on 13 of 31 set point totals (41.9%).

In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (14-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-5-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in 12 of 18 home games (66.7%), compared to eight of 13 road games (61.5%).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (9-7-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over more often at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than away (six of 16, 37.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 boards.

Evan Mobley averages 18.8 points, 8.9 boards and 3.0 assists, shooting 57.4% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 43.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.6 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.3 points, 10.0 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 68.7% from the floor (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome averages 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors are receiving 16.4 points, 2.7 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga provides the Warriors 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Warriors are getting 16.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Draymond Green averages 8.7 points, 6.3 boards and 5.6 assists. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.