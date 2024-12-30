Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Utah Hockey Club will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (16-13-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-19-2)

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-118) Kraken (-102) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (53.9%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Utah Hockey Club. The Kraken are -265 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +210.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Utah Hockey Club-Kraken on December 30, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Utah Hockey Club vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Utah Hockey Club vs. Kraken reveal Utah as the favorite (-118) and Seattle as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!