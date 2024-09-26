Up & Adams: Thursday, September 26th, 2024

On today's episode Mark Sanchez joins the show to talk Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, how the Bears should be using Caleb Williams, and when the time to let him pass more would be.

Then Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor joins the show to talk about his match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finally, we talk Dallas Cowboys with DeMarcus Ware and what the Hall of Famers makes of the team's current issues.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

