Tyjae Spears 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Tyjae Spears was 38th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 101.8. Heading into 2024, he is the 36th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Tyjae Spears Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Spears' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 101.8 149 38 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 125.9 108 35

Tyjae Spears 2023 Game-by-Game

Spears accumulated 18.6 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 18 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Saints 2.8 3 27 0 4 1 0 28 Week 2 Chargers 5.5 8 49 0 2 2 0 55 Week 3 @Browns 0.9 4 6 0 4 4 0 9 Week 4 Bengals 5.8 5 40 0 4 3 0 58 Week 5 @Colts 12.9 7 34 1 5 4 0 69 Week 6 Ravens 6.3 4 15 0 1 1 0 63 Week 8 Falcons 3.6 3 27 0 4 3 0 36 View Full Table

Tyjae Spears vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.7% of the time while running the football 47.3% of the time. Here's a look at how Spears' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyjae Spears 100 453 2 9 4.5 Tony Pollard 252 1,005 6 60 4.0 Will Levis 25 57 1 3 2.3 Tony Pollard 15 56 1 2 3.7

