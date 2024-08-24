Tua Tagovailoa 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tua Tagovailoa was the 11th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and put up 18.6 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Miami Dolphins player.

Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 270.4 12 11 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 281.6 16 15

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Tagovailoa finished with 28.4 fantasy points -- 23-of-26 (88.5%), 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 3 versus the Denver Broncos. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 18.6 23-for-37 338 1 0 0

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins Receiving Corps

Last year Tagovailoa put up 4,624 passing yards (272.0 per game) while going 388-for-560 (69.3% completion percentage) and throwing for 29 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Tagovailoa's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyreek Hill 171 119 1799 13 24 Jaylen Waddle 104 72 1014 4 8 Jonnu Smith 70 50 582 3 9

