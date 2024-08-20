Trey McBride 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trey McBride was the fifth-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 3.0 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and projections on this Arizona Cardinals player.

Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McBride's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 100.5 153 9 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 142.6 91 4

Trey McBride 2023 Game-by-Game

McBride accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 95 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 3.0 9 5 30 0

Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McBride's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Trey McBride 106 81 825 3 11 Michael Wilson 58 38 565 3 7 Chris Moore 35 22 424 0 1 Zay Jones 64 34 321 2 10

