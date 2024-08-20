Trey McBride 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Trey McBride was the fifth-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 3.0 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and projections on this Arizona Cardinals player.
Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at McBride's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|100.5
|153
|9
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|142.6
|91
|4
Trey McBride 2023 Game-by-Game
McBride accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 95 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|3.0
|9
|5
|30
|0
Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers
The Cardinals ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McBride's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Trey McBride
|106
|81
|825
|3
|11
|Michael Wilson
|58
|38
|565
|3
|7
|Chris Moore
|35
|22
|424
|0
|1
|Zay Jones
|64
|34
|321
|2
|10
