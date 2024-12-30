Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-17) are favored (-6) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (11-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Moda Center. The game airs on KATU and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6 222.5 -240 +198

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (67.9%)

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 16-14-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 14 times out of 31 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time (16 out of 31 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread in home games (4-10-0) than it does in away games (7-8-0).

When playing at home, the 76ers eclipse the over/under 42.9% of the time (six of 14 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 53.3% of games (eight of 15).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than away (.438, 7-8-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (10 of 15), and 37.5% of the time on the road (six of 16).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.7 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.7 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.0% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paul George averages 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Jared McCain is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 13.3 points, 5.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 38.2% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.8 points, 10.4 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 56.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers receive 18.1 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

