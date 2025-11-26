Toledo vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Toledo Rockets versus the Central Michigan Chippewas is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-410) | Central Michigan: (+315)

Toledo: (-410) | Central Michigan: (+315) Spread: Toledo: -10.5 (-105) | Central Michigan: +10.5 (-115)

Toledo: -10.5 (-105) | Central Michigan: +10.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo has covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

Toledo's ATS record as 10.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-2.

This season, six of Toledo's 11 games have go over the point total.

Central Michigan has beaten the spread eight times in 11 games.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, Central Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, seven of Central Michigan's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (83%)

Toledo vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Toledo is favored by 10.5 points over Central Michigan. Toledo is -105 to cover the spread, with Central Michigan being -115.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Toledo-Central Michigan matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Central Michigan, Toledo is the favorite at -410, and Central Michigan is +315.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 32.5 35 13.0 5 48.3 11 Central Michigan 25.7 83 22.8 51 47.0 11

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

