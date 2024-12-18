Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT and MSG

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-11) are only 2-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-10) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total in the matchup is set at 214.5.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2 214.5 -134 +114

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (59.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 11-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have 12 wins against the spread in 26 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 12 times out of 26 chances this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over 15 times in 26 opportunities (57.7%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has played worse when playing at home, covering four times in 12 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in six of 12 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 13 games (46.2%).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-5-1). On the road, it is .429 (6-8-0).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 12) than on the road (eight of 14) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards.

Julius Randle averages 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 63.3% from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid averages 12.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 13.9 boards and 3.3 assists for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 25 points, 3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Josh Hart gives the Knicks 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 5.5 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Knicks receive 17 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 5 boards and 2 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.