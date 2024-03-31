Timberwolves vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN and NBCS-CHI

The Minnesota Timberwolves (51-22) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-39) on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Target Center as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -8.5 -110 -110 213.5 -110 -110 -375 +300

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (81.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 38 times in 73 games with a set spread.

In the Bulls' 74 games this year, they have 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 74 chances.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 42 of 74 set point totals (56.8%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (21-16-1) than it has in home games (17-17-1).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (42.9%) than games on the road (52.6%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .447 (17-20-1). On the road, it is .500 (18-17-1).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.6%, 20 of 38) compared to away (61.1%, 22 of 36).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.7 points, 12.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

Mike Conley is averaging 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 boards and 4.3 assists.

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.0 points, 10.6 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Andre Drummond averages 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He is draining 55.1% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are receiving 11.9 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.