Tim Patrick Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Wideout Tim Patrick has a matchup against the third-ranked passing defense in the league (183.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Detroit Lions meet the San Francisco 49ers, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Patrick vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.54

28.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Patrick Fantasy Performance

With 55.9 fantasy points in 2024 (4.3 per game), Patrick is the 78th-ranked player at the WR position and 228th among all players.

During his last three games Patrick has been targeted 16 times, with 10 receptions for 73 yards and three TDs. He has put up 25.3 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that period.

Patrick has ammassed 176 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches (23 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.6 (7.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Patrick's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, as he put up 16.3 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

