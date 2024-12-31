Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI

The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-14) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have won six games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 215.5 -300 +245

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (70.3%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 20-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 31 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 14 times.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 15 of 31 opportunities (48.4%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-5-0) than it has in road games (10-6-0).

In home games, the Thunder go over the over/under 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of games on the road (six of 16 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.267, 4-11-0 record) than on the road (.562, 9-7-0).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under more often at home (eight times out of 15) than away (seven of 16) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31 points, 5.6 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams averages 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle averages 20.2 points, 7 boards and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves are receiving 10.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves get 12.2 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

