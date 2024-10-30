Thunder vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW

The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) are heavily favored (-12.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -820 +570

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (90.8%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder compiled a 46-35-1 ATS record last year.

The Spurs had an ATS record of 6-4 as underdogs of 12.5 points or greater last season.

Last season, 45 Thunder games went over the point total.

The Spurs had 39 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Against the spread last season, Oklahoma City played better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home was .512 (21-19-1) last season. On the road, it was .537 (22-19-0).

Thunder Leaders

Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. He also put up 2.0 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren posted 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He made 53.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Jalen Williams' stats last season included 19.1 points, 4.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He made 54.0% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 1.5 treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists. He drained 64.4% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, Alex Caruso posted 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He made 46.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama recorded 21.4 points last season, plus 3.9 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Devin Vassell recorded 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor.

Keldon Johnson recorded 15.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor.

