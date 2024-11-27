Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Friday, the Texas State Bobcats take on the South Alabama Jaguars.

Texas State vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-105) | South Alabama: (-114)

Texas State: (-105) | South Alabama: (-114) Spread: Texas State: -1.5 (-102) | South Alabama: +1.5 (-120)

Texas State: -1.5 (-102) | South Alabama: +1.5 (-120) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas State vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Texas State has covered the spread five times in 10 games.

Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Texas State is 5-5.

Texas State has played 10 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

South Alabama is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

South Alabama has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

South Alabama has played 11 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jaguars win (53%)

Texas State vs South Alabama Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 1.5 points versus South Alabama. Texas State is -102 to cover the spread, while South Alabama is -120.

Texas State vs South Alabama Over/Under

The over/under for Texas State-South Alabama on Nov. 29 is 61.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Texas State vs South Alabama Moneyline

The Texas State vs South Alabama moneyline has South Alabama as a -114 favorite, while Texas State is a -105 underdog.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 36.4 16 23 53 58.1 11 South Alabama 34.5 23 23.5 58 58.3 11

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

