Texas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Texas State Bobcats will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in college football action on Saturday.

Texas State vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-134) | Louisiana: (+114)

Texas State: (-134) | Louisiana: (+114) Spread: Texas State: -2.5 (-115) | Louisiana: +2.5 (-105)

Texas State: -2.5 (-115) | Louisiana: +2.5 (-105) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs Louisiana Betting Trends

Texas State has two wins against the spread this season.

Texas State owns one win ATS (1-4) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been five Texas State games (of eight) that hit the over this season.

Against the spread, Louisiana is 3-5-0 this year.

Louisiana has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, five of Louisiana's eight games have gone over the point total.

Texas State vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (58.4%)

Texas State vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is the underdog by 2.5 points against Texas State. Louisiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Texas State is -105.

Texas State vs Louisiana Over/Under

The over/under for Texas State-Louisiana on Nov. 8 is 63.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Texas State vs Louisiana Moneyline

Louisiana is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -134 favorite.

Texas State vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 34.1 41 33.9 112 59.5 8 Louisiana 24.3 83 29.3 107 49.3 9

Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

