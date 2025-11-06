Texas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Texas State Bobcats will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in college football action on Saturday.
Texas State vs Louisiana Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas State: (-134) | Louisiana: (+114)
- Spread: Texas State: -2.5 (-115) | Louisiana: +2.5 (-105)
- Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas State vs Louisiana Betting Trends
- Texas State has two wins against the spread this season.
- Texas State owns one win ATS (1-4) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been five Texas State games (of eight) that hit the over this season.
- Against the spread, Louisiana is 3-5-0 this year.
- Louisiana has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, five of Louisiana's eight games have gone over the point total.
Texas State vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (58.4%)
Texas State vs Louisiana Point Spread
Louisiana is the underdog by 2.5 points against Texas State. Louisiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Texas State is -105.
Texas State vs Louisiana Over/Under
The over/under for Texas State-Louisiana on Nov. 8 is 63.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Texas State vs Louisiana Moneyline
Louisiana is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -134 favorite.
Texas State vs. Louisiana Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas State
|34.1
|41
|33.9
|112
|59.5
|8
|Louisiana
|24.3
|83
|29.3
|107
|49.3
|9
Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
