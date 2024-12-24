Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their 21st-ranked passing defense (223.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Is McLaurin a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing McLaurin this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McLaurin vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.76

65.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

McLaurin has been one of the best players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fourth with 11.5 fantasy points per game (173.1 total points). He is 41st in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, McLaurin has put up 50.6 fantasy points (16.9 per game), as he's turned 24 targets into 20 catches for 206 yards and five TDs.

McLaurin has tallied 318 receiving yards and six scores on 26 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 67.8 points (13.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of McLaurin's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, as he tallied 19.3 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught seven passes on 10 targets for 73 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Terry McLaurin's matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 10 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.