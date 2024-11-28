TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The TCU Horned Frogs are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

TCU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-154) | Cincinnati: (+128)

TCU: (-154) | Cincinnati: (+128) Spread: TCU: -3.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +3.5 (-115)

TCU: -3.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +3.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

Against the spread, TCU is 4-7-0 this season.

TCU has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, seven of TCU's 11 games have go over the point total.

Cincinnati has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has one win ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been four Cincinnati games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bearcats win (55.7%)

TCU vs Cincinnati Point Spread

TCU is favored by 3.5 points versus Cincinnati. TCU is -105 to cover the spread, while Cincinnati is -115.

TCU vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The TCU-Cincinnati matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

TCU vs Cincinnati Moneyline

TCU is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +128 underdog.

TCU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 34.6 22 27.6 84 59.4 11 Cincinnati 26.3 84 25 70 54.8 11

TCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

