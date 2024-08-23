Tank Bigsby 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars put up 7.3 fantasy points last week, after not being a popular selection (67th among all running backs in average draft position) going into 2024. We have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 21.8 366 77 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 64.0 191 58

Tank Bigsby 2023 Game-by-Game

Bigsby picked up 7.0 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Houston Texans. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Dolphins 7.3 12 73 0 - 0 0 73

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tank Bigsby vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars called a pass on 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Bigsby's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tank Bigsby 50 132 2 9 2.6 Travis Etienne 267 1,008 11 37 3.8 Trevor Lawrence 70 339 4 14 4.8 D'Ernest Johnson 41 108 0 5 2.6

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Tank Bigsby? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.