Tank Bigsby 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars put up 7.3 fantasy points last week, after not being a popular selection (67th among all running backs in average draft position) going into 2024. We have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|21.8
|366
|77
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|64.0
|191
|58
Tank Bigsby 2023 Game-by-Game
Bigsby picked up 7.0 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Houston Texans. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|7.3
|12
|73
|0
|-
|0
|0
|73
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Tank Bigsby vs. Other Jaguars Rushers
The Jaguars called a pass on 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Bigsby's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tank Bigsby
|50
|132
|2
|9
|2.6
|Travis Etienne
|267
|1,008
|11
|37
|3.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|70
|339
|4
|14
|4.8
|D'Ernest Johnson
|41
|108
|0
|5
|2.6
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Tank Bigsby? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.