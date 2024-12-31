Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (15-16) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 238.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7.5 238 -290 +235

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (54.5%)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 11-20-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 23-9-1 this season.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 17 times out of 33 chances.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (21 of 33 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering five times in 17 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

In home games, the Suns go over the over/under 41.2% of the time (seven of 17 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 71.4% of games (10 of 14).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (13-5-0) than away (10-4-1).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 55.6% of the time at home (10 of 18), and 73.3% of the time on the road (11 of 15).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 3.7 assists and 6.4 boards.

Tyus Jones is averaging 12.3 points, 2.6 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 19 points, 3.9 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.6 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 13 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 15.7 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies receive 10.8 points per game from Scotty Pippen Jr., plus 3.5 boards and 5.1 assists.

The Grizzlies get 21.2 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

