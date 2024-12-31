Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Dallas Stars facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

Dallas Stars (21-13-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-19-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-235) Sabres (+190) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)

Stars vs Sabres Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +112 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -138.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

Stars versus Sabres on December 31 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +190 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!