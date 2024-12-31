NHL
Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Dallas Stars facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Sabres Game Info
- Dallas Stars (21-13-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-19-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-235)
|Sabres (+190)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)
Stars vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +112 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -138.
Stars vs Sabres Over/Under
- Stars versus Sabres on December 31 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.
Stars vs Sabres Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +190 underdog on the road.