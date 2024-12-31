FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Dallas Stars facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (21-13-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-19-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-235)Sabres (+190)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)

Stars vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +112 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -138.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Stars versus Sabres on December 31 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +190 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup