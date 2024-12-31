Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-13) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on FDSSW and FDSSC. The over/under is 216.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3.5 216.5 -168 +142

Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (51.4%)

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-15-0).

The Clippers are 20-12-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 17 times this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 12 times in 32 opportunities (37.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 18 home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in eight of 14 matchups (57.1%).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (11-6-0) than away (9-6-0) this season.

Clippers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 17) than on the road (five of 15) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul averages 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12 points, 1.6 assists and 5 boards.

Stephon Castle is averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8 assists. He is also draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Clippers are getting 15.4 points, 12.7 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Per game, Norman Powell gives the Clippers 24.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kris Dunn averages 7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Clippers are getting 10 points, 3.3 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

