Sam LaPorta Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their third-ranked pass defense (183.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is LaPorta worth considering for his upcoming game versus the 49ers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

LaPorta vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.99

52.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, LaPorta is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (137th overall), posting 95.9 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, LaPorta has produced 26.8 fantasy points (8.9 per game), as he's reeled in 16 passes on 24 targets for 208 yards and one touchdown.

LaPorta has racked up 41.3 total fantasy points (8.3 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 22 balls (on 36 targets) for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of LaPorta's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, as he put up 12.6 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed three passes on six targets for six yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam LaPorta had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he tallied just 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up a TD reception by 15 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one TD versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

