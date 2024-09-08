menu item
Sam LaPorta 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sam LaPorta 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam LaPorta put up 153.3 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL tight ends. The Detroit Lions TE is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Sam LaPorta Key Fantasy Stats

Check out LaPorta's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points153.3661
2024 Projected Fantasy Points157.1721

Sam LaPorta 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, LaPorta finished with 23.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 56 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chiefs3.955390
Week 2Seahawks6.365630
Week 3Falcons14.4118841
Week 4@Packers5.654560
Week 5Panthers16.743472
Week 6@Buccaneers3.6114360
Week 7@Ravens5.276520
Sam LaPorta vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the football on 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how LaPorta's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Sam LaPorta120868891015
Amon-Ra St. Brown16411915151023
Kalif Raymond443548914
Jameson Williams422435422

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

