Sam LaPorta 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam LaPorta put up 153.3 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL tight ends. The Detroit Lions TE is currently the most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Sam LaPorta Key Fantasy Stats

Check out LaPorta's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 153.3 66 1 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 157.1 72 1

Sam LaPorta 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, LaPorta finished with 23.6 fantasy points -- five receptions, 56 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 3.9 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6.3 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 14.4 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5.6 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 16.7 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3.6 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 5.2 7 6 52 0 View Full Table

Sam LaPorta vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the football on 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how LaPorta's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Sam LaPorta 120 86 889 10 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown 164 119 1515 10 23 Kalif Raymond 44 35 489 1 4 Jameson Williams 42 24 354 2 2

