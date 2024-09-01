Romeo Doubs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs put up 5.0 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 50th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|115.4
|132
|39
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|91.2
|154
|63
Romeo Doubs 2023 Game-by-Game
Doubs picked up 14.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 26 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|5.0
|7
|4
|50
|0
Romeo Doubs vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers called a pass on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Doubs' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Romeo Doubs
|96
|59
|674
|8
|18
|Jayden Reed
|94
|64
|793
|8
|14
|Dontayvion Wicks
|58
|39
|581
|4
|8
|Christian Watson
|53
|28
|422
|5
|13
