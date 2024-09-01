Romeo Doubs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs put up 5.0 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 50th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 115.4 132 39 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 91.2 154 63

Romeo Doubs 2023 Game-by-Game

Doubs picked up 14.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 26 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 5.0 7 4 50 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Romeo Doubs vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers called a pass on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Doubs' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 18 Jayden Reed 94 64 793 8 14 Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 581 4 8 Christian Watson 53 28 422 5 13

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.