NHL

Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (14-18-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-16-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-125)Penguins (+104)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (56.5%)

Red Wings vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Penguins are -245 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +194.

Red Wings vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Penguins on December 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Red Wings vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Detroit is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.

