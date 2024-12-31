NHL
Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (14-18-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-16-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-125)
|Penguins (+104)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (56.5%)
Red Wings vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Penguins are -245 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +194.
Red Wings vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Penguins on December 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Red Wings vs Penguins Moneyline
- Detroit is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.