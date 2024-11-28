Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

New York Rangers (12-8-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-10-3)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-162) Flyers (+134) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (66.2%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flyers are -188 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +152.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

Rangers versus Flyers on November 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

New York is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +134 underdog at home.

