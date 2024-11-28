NHL
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Flyers Game Info
- New York Rangers (12-8-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-10-3)
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-162)
|Flyers (+134)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (66.2%)
Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flyers are -188 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +152.
Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under
- Rangers versus Flyers on November 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.
Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline
- New York is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +134 underdog at home.