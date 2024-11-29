Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Rangers (12-8-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-11-3)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-225) Canadiens (+184) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (73.9%)

Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Canadiens are -134 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +110.

Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Canadiens matchup on November 30, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Rangers, Montreal is the underdog at +184, and New York is -225 playing at home.

