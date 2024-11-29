NHL
Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info
- New York Rangers (12-8-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-11-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-225)
|Canadiens (+184)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (73.9%)
Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Canadiens are -134 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +110.
Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Canadiens matchup on November 30, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Rangers, Montreal is the underdog at +184, and New York is -225 playing at home.