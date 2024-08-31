Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (63-72) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-76)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-2, 3.31 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 6-6, 4.37 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (4-2) for the Rangers and Joey Estes (6-6) for the Athletics. When Bradford starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Bradford's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Athletics have an 11-7-0 ATS record in Estes' 18 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 7-8 record in Estes' 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Texas is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +116 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Athletics are -184 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +152.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Athletics contest on August 31 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (54.3%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 21 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 129 opportunities.

The Rangers are 55-74-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 118 total times this season. They've gone 46-72 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Oakland has a 29-59 record (winning only 33% of its games).

The Athletics have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-72-2).

The Athletics have a 72-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 128 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .513.

He is 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Seager will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .701, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season. He's batting .238.

Among qualified batters, he is 103rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double and a walk.

Adolis Garcia is batting .221 with a .281 OBP and 64 RBI for Texas this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .366, a slugging percentage of .575, and has 125 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .287).

Including all qualifying players, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is sixth in slugging.

Rooker brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs, four walks and three RBI.

JJ Bleday has 36 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Lawrence Butler is batting .254 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .223 with 16 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2023: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/9/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

