Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (77-84) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-98)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130)

TEX: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-8, 3.96 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-5, 4.01 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (11-8) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-5). Eovaldi and his team have a record of 14-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team has a record of 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Kochanowicz starts. The Angels have a 2-6 record in Kochanowicz's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.9%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +120, and Texas is -142 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +108 to cover, and the Angels are -130.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on Sept. 29, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 47 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win 25 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 75 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 68-87-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have gone 53-75 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 40-51 (44%).

In the 158 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-76-9).

The Angels have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 82-76-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .699, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season. He has a .237 batting average.

He is 105th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifiers, he is 69th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Langford has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Josh Smith has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Adolis Garcia has 25 home runs, 85 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Garcia brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up 135 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .249 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 78th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has put up an on-base percentage of .343, a team-high for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe has 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks while batting .244.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

