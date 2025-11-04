Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Rachaad White faces a matchup against the top-ranked rushing defense in the league (75.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With White's next game versus the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Rachaad White Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.80

30.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.95

12.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (110th overall), posting 64.4 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

Over his last three games, White has generated 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game) as he's scampered for 138 yards and scored one touchdown on 40 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 53 yards on nine catches (11 targets).

White has put up 48.8 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 196 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 112 yards on 17 grabs (20 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of White's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he tallied 19.1 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 41 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.9 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White's game against the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He ran for 12 yards on five carries on the day with one catch for two yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this season.

New England has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Patriots this year.

