NHL

Predators vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Friday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Lightning Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (7-12-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2)
  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-120)Lightning (+100)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (56.4%)

Predators vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Lightning are -250 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +198.

Predators vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Predators-Lightning on November 29 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Predators vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Nashville is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the road.

