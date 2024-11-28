Predators vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

NHL action on Friday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Predators vs Lightning Game Info

Nashville Predators (7-12-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-120) Lightning (+100) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (56.4%)

Predators vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Lightning are -250 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +198.

Predators vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Predators-Lightning on November 29 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Predators vs Lightning Moneyline

Nashville is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the road.

