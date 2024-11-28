NHL
Predators vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29
NHL action on Friday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Predators vs Lightning Game Info
- Nashville Predators (7-12-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2)
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (56.4%)
Predators vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Lightning are -250 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +198.
Predators vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for Predators-Lightning on November 29 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Predators vs Lightning Moneyline
- Nashville is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the road.