Penguins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31
Data Skrive
On Thursday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Penguins vs Ducks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (3-7-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-4-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (63.6%)
Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Penguins. The Ducks are -164 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +134.
Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Ducks game on October 31, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog on the road.