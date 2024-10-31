Penguins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31

On Thursday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Penguins vs Ducks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-7-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-4-1)

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-182) Ducks (+150) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (63.6%)

Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Penguins. The Ducks are -164 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +134.

Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Ducks game on October 31, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog on the road.

