Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-27) are underdogs (by 6 points) to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (18-13) on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 219.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6 219.5 -270 +220

Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (51.4%)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-11-0).

The Pelicans are 11-21-0 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 11 times out of 32 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 17 of 32 set point totals (53.1%).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread in home games (11-6-0) than it does on the road (9-5-0).

In home games, the Clippers go over the over/under 41.2% of the time (seven of 17 games). They've hit the over in 28.6% of games on the road (four of 14 contests).

This year, New Orleans is 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-12-0 ATS (.200).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.8%, 10 of 17) than on the road (46.7%, seven of 15).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.2 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 61.4% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 24.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 10 points, 3.7 boards and 3 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9.3 points, 8.5 boards and 1.3 assists for the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Pelicans get 20.8 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Dejounte Murray averages 16.2 points, 6.5 boards and 7.5 assists. He is making 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

