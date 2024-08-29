Pat Freiermuth 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is the 15th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 44.8 points a year ago (26th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Pat Freiermuth Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Freiermuth's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 44.8 258 26 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 65.1 189 22

Pat Freiermuth 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Freiermuth finished with 12.0 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 120 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6.3 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 10.1 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 0.7 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 12.0 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2.9 5 3 29 0 View Full Table

Pat Freiermuth vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers threw the football on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Freiermuth's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Pat Freiermuth 47 32 308 2 6 George Pickens 106 63 1140 5 8 Jaylen Warren 74 61 370 0 5 Van Jefferson 43 20 209 0 1

