NFL

Pat Freiermuth 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Pat Freiermuth 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is the 15th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 44.8 points a year ago (26th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Pat Freiermuth Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Freiermuth's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points44.825826
2024 Projected Fantasy Points65.118922

Pat Freiermuth 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Freiermuth finished with 12.0 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 120 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 149ers6.34131
Week 2Browns0.21120
Week 3@Raiders10.143411
Week 4@Texans0.74370
Week 11@Browns0.71170
Week 12@Bengals12.01191200
Week 13Cardinals2.953290
View Full Table

Pat Freiermuth vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers threw the football on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Freiermuth's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Pat Freiermuth473230826
George Pickens10663114058
Jaylen Warren746137005
Van Jefferson432020901

