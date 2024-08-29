Pat Freiermuth 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is the 15th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 44.8 points a year ago (26th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Pat Freiermuth Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Freiermuth's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|44.8
|258
|26
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.1
|189
|22
Pat Freiermuth 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Freiermuth finished with 12.0 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 120 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6.3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Week 2
|Browns
|0.2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|10.1
|4
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|@Texans
|0.7
|4
|3
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|0.7
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|12.0
|11
|9
|120
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|2.9
|5
|3
|29
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Pat Freiermuth vs. Other Steelers Receivers
The Steelers threw the football on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Freiermuth's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Pat Freiermuth
|47
|32
|308
|2
|6
|George Pickens
|106
|63
|1140
|5
|8
|Jaylen Warren
|74
|61
|370
|0
|5
|Van Jefferson
|43
|20
|209
|0
|1
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Pat Freiermuth? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.