NHL
Panthers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Rangers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (22-13-2) vs. New York Rangers (16-18-1)
- Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: NHL Network
Panthers vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-205)
|Rangers (+168)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (65.5%)
Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Panthers are +122 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -150.
Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Rangers matchup on December 30 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Rangers, Florida is the favorite at -205, and New York is +168 playing on the road.