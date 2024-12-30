Panthers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Rangers Game Info

Florida Panthers (22-13-2) vs. New York Rangers (16-18-1)

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-205) Rangers (+168) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (65.5%)

Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Panthers are +122 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -150.

Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Rangers matchup on December 30 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Rangers, Florida is the favorite at -205, and New York is +168 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!