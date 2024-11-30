Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

On Saturday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Florida Panthers (14-9-1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-1)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-144) Hurricanes (+120) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.1%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Hurricanes are -210 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +168.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The Panthers-Hurricanes matchup on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +120 underdog on the road.

