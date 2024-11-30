NHL
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
On Saturday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Carolina Hurricanes.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Florida Panthers (14-9-1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-144)
|Hurricanes (+120)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.1%)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Hurricanes are -210 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +168.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The Panthers-Hurricanes matchup on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +120 underdog on the road.